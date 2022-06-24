Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.66. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 8,207 shares trading hands.
OII has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
