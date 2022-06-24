Old Port Advisors Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,594.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

