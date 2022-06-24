Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $28.32 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.