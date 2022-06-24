Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.11.

NYSE OMC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,574,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

