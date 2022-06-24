Oppenheimer Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ACST opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

