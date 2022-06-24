OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.
A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of -174.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
