OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of -174.13 and a beta of 0.92.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

