O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $718.18.

ORLY opened at $628.19 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $547.59 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

