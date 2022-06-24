Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 304,112 shares.The stock last traded at $69.79 and had previously closed at $74.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock worth $3,945,340 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 9,839.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

