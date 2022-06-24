Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.99

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.99 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.58 ($0.11). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 325,081 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £17.44 million and a PE ratio of 30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.06.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)
