Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 156 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.04 and a 200 day moving average of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

