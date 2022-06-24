Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.34 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

