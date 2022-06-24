Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
