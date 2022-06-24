Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.