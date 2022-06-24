Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

