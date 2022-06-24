Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $274.76

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.76 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.25). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.25), with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

