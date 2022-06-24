Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $503.07 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.70 and its 200-day moving average is $536.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

