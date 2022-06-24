Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PCYG stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.04. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

