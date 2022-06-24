Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.38. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 36,720 shares traded.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,983 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,745 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 777,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,288,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

