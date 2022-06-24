Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.00. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 21,814 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
