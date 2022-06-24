PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $35.66

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $33.18. PBF Energy shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 11,065 shares traded.
PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.24.
In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270,623 shares in the company, valued at $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 625,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.