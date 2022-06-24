PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $67.92

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.92, but opened at $63.33. PDC Energy shares last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 8,271 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

