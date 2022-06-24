Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $23.62

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.31. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 53,121 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $130,393,000 after acquiring an additional 489,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 672,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.