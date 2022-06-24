Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.94

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.94 and traded as low as C$42.71. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$43.16, with a volume of 2,185,162 shares traded.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.94. The firm has a market cap of C$23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0266504 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and have sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

