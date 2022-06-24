Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,440 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

