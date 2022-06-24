Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.