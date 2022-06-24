Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
About Perma-Pipe International (Get Rating)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
