PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.40. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 82,003 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

