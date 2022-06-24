Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Old Port Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

