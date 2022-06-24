Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

