Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

