Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Playtika by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

