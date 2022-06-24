Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
