Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

