POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.09. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $671.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

