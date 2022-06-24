Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $618.58

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.58 ($7.58) and traded as low as GBX 498.50 ($6.11). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.23), with a volume of 97,957 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £513.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 618.58.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($108,586.48). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £163,563.40 ($200,347.13). Insiders purchased a total of 52,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,445,340 over the last ninety days.

