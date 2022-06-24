Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,216.68

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,216.68 ($27.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($22.17). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,830 ($22.42), with a volume of 225,582 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,938.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
