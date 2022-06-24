PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.74 and traded as low as C$3.45. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 7,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$382.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.39.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

