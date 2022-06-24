Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $353.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.