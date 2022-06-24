Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $465.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.03 on Thursday. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.86.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

