Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $572.52

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.52 ($7.01) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.00). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.02), with a volume of 5,614 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 572.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £57.34 million and a PE ratio of 17.45.

In related news, insider David Sproston acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,218.28).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

