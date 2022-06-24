Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.02

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.02 and traded as low as C$32.81. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.10, with a volume of 4,218,981 shares.

POW has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

The company has a market cap of C$22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4169484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

