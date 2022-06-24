Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $68.38

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.38, but opened at $64.29. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 169 shares.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $789.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.