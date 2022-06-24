Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Primo Water stock opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of C$16.17 and a 1-year high of C$25.31.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

