Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Primo Water stock opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of C$16.17 and a 1-year high of C$25.31.
