Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,261 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $60.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

