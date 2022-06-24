Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,746 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.