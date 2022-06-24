Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 73 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.85.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

