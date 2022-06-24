Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 97 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $133.06 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.