Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 383,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 58,886 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 397,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

