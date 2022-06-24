Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

