Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

