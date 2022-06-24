Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,512 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

