Private Trust Co. NA Buys 737 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

